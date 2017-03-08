Correction: Netherlands-Election-Gree...

Correction: Netherlands-Election-Greens story

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In a story March 8 about the Dutch Green Left party, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the party's best ever electoral result was 12 seats in 1998. The correct number is 11 seats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... 3 hr sameold1 5
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... Mar 6 synchronized_2_re... 1
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... Mar 6 synchronized 1
News The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus... Mar 1 Remotely anti-islam 2
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... Feb 23 ChinChin 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
News Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum... Feb 19 fru fru 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC