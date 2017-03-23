Cape Town housing project set to 'heal the city'

Creating more than 11 000 units for social, affordable housing - for students, and people earning between R2 500 and R25 000 a month - is a core feature of ongoing planning of the mammoth 120-hectare Two Rivers Urban Park project on the open land between Pinelands and Observatory. The remaining half - just over 6 000 units - of the housing floor space in the scheme will be sold on the market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.