Brexit Seen Raising Fruit and Vegetable Costs Up to 8% in U.K.
Costs will probably rise 5 to 8 percent due to increased border controls with the European Union after Britain leaves the trading bloc, according to a research report by Rabobank. "Irrespective of the various trade scenarios that could arise after Brexit, domestic prices in the U.K. would go up for most fruits and vegetables as the U.K. has no alternative than to source these products from the EU," Harry Smit, a senior analyst at Rabobank in Utrecht, Netherlands, said by phone.
