Brexit Bill Is Up for Negotiation, Dutch Foreign Minister Says

The size of the bill the U.K. will have to pay to the European Union for leaving the bloc will be up for negotiation as part of the Brexit talks, Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said. "It is very complicated and unprecedented," Koenders said in an interview in The Hague on Wednesday just a couple of hours after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May May's six-page letter to EU President Donald Tusk kicks off two years of what are likely to be contentious talks.

