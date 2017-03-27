Beijing and Manila to discuss South China Sea dispute

Foreign ministry says first bilateral talks on disputed waters planned for May, as it also invites the Philippine coastguard for a visit Beijing has invited the Philippine coastguard to visit China, and the two countries will hold their first bilateral talks on the disputed South China Sea in May, the A foreign ministry said on Tuesday. "China is willing to strengthen dialogue with the Philippines to properly manage and control A differences and advance A maritime cooperation, to create a favourable condition for A pragmatic cooperation," ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said.

