Beijing and Manila to discuss South C...

Beijing and Manila to discuss South China Sea dispute

15 hrs ago

Foreign ministry says first bilateral talks on disputed waters planned for May, as it also invites the Philippine coastguard for a visit Beijing has invited the Philippine coastguard to visit China, and the two countries will hold their first bilateral talks on the disputed South China Sea in May, the A foreign ministry said on Tuesday. "China is willing to strengthen dialogue with the Philippines to properly manage and control A differences and advance A maritime cooperation, to create a favourable condition for A pragmatic cooperation," ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,690

