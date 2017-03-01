Art exhibit features virtual museum thanks to Microsoft's Hololens
If you have easy access to Manhattan and want to see how augmented reality is affecting art, this exhibit could be worth a visit. Augmented reality is coming along in leaps and bounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|Mar 1
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC