Armenians call on Netherlands to condemn Azerbaijan's anti-Armenian policy
The Joint Armenian Organization held a big protest in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in The Hague in memory of the victims of the pogroms in Sumgait and other Azerbaijani cities in 1988, the Organization reports. The Deputy Director of Europe Department of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adriaan Palm, met the delegation of the Joint Armenian Organization in the Netherlands. Reportedly, the traditional demonstration took place despite the extremely adverse weather conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|23 hr
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC