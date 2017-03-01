Armenians call on Netherlands to cond...

Armenians call on Netherlands to condemn Azerbaijan's anti-Armenian policy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Groong

The Joint Armenian Organization held a big protest in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in The Hague in memory of the victims of the pogroms in Sumgait and other Azerbaijani cities in 1988, the Organization reports.  The Deputy Director of Europe Department of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adriaan Palm, met the delegation of the Joint Armenian Organization in the Netherlands. Reportedly, the traditional demonstration took place despite the extremely adverse weather conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus... 23 hr Remotely anti-islam 2
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... Feb 23 ChinChin 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
News Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum... Feb 19 fru fru 2
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,257,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC