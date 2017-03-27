Amsterdam & The Hague receive million...

Amsterdam & The Hague receive millions for international schools

18 hrs ago Read more: IamExpat

It's fierce competition trying to get your kid into an international school in the Netherlands, especially in Amsterdam, but fret not, the Dutch government is aiming to help eliminate long waiting lists. With Amsterdam attracting international business due to its desirable economic climate, particularly after Brexit, more schools are needed to educate the families of expats.

Chicago, IL

