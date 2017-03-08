Amal hopes fame can help

The human rights lawyer, 39, has been campaigning on behalf of members of Iraq's Yazidi community, who have been the victims of a campaign of targeted killings and atrocities carried out by Islamic State militants. Speaking to the BBC, Amal said she hoped her profile as the wife of a Hollywood superstar would result in more people finding out about the Yazidis plight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.