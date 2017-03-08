Amal hopes fame can help

Amal hopes fame can help

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

The human rights lawyer, 39, has been campaigning on behalf of members of Iraq's Yazidi community, who have been the victims of a campaign of targeted killings and atrocities carried out by Islamic State militants. Speaking to the BBC, Amal said she hoped her profile as the wife of a Hollywood superstar would result in more people finding out about the Yazidis plight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... Mar 6 synchronized_2_re... 1
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... Mar 6 synchronized 1
News The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus... Mar 1 Remotely anti-islam 2
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... Feb 23 ChinChin 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
News Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum... Feb 19 fru fru 2
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC