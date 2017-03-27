A courtroom sketch of Carlos and his ...

A courtroom sketch of Carlos and his lawyer, Isabelle Coutant-Peyre. Photo: AP

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

A Paris court on Monday jailed self-styled professional revolutionary Carlos, known as "the Jackal", to life for a 1974 grenade attack in Paris that killed two people. The court determined that the 67-year-old Venezuelan, once Europe's most wanted man, was guilty of throwing a grenade into a busy shop and cafe, the Drugstore Saint-Germain, on the city's Left Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,698 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC