A courtroom sketch of Carlos and his lawyer, Isabelle Coutant-Peyre. Photo: AP

A Paris court on Monday jailed self-styled professional revolutionary Carlos, known as "the Jackal", to life for a 1974 grenade attack in Paris that killed two people. The court determined that the 67-year-old Venezuelan, once Europe's most wanted man, was guilty of throwing a grenade into a busy shop and cafe, the Drugstore Saint-Germain, on the city's Left Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.