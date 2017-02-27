99-year-old has arrest wish granted by Dutch police
'Annie' had put the idea on her bucket list and on 23 February police in Nijmegen in the Dutch province of Gelderland swooped in and arrested her. RTE.ie is the website of Raidio Teilifis Eireann, Ireland's National Public Service Broadcaster.
