15:52 Kazakhstan's delegation takes part in 84th Session of the...

On March 7, 2017, the 84-Session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons started its work in The Hague. 167 States Parties are participating in the Session, said the Kazakh foreign ministry on March 10. The agenda of the session includes the 20th anniversary of the OPCW, the situation in Syria and Iraq, topical issues and priorities for the work of the Organization.
