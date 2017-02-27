Woman, 99, gets arrested and booked i...

Woman, 99, gets arrested and booked into jail cell as part of bucket list

Annie, 99, had one of her final wishes fulfilled after she was 'arrested' and 'booked' into her local police station An elderly woman has managed to cross off a rather unusual item from her bucket list after she was 'arrested' and 'booked' into a jail cell at her local police station. And her wish finally came true after police in Nijmegen-Zuid, eastern Netherlands, granted her her wish of getting the 'inside experience'.

