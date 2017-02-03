Wilders: Trump Has Already Done More ...

Wilders: Trump Has Already Done More Than Europe Ever Has To Curb Mass Migration

Read more: The Daily Caller

Dutch far-right Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders attends a joint news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his executive order to temporarily ban immigration from seven countries, saying he has already done more to curb mass migration than the entire European continent ever has.

Chicago, IL

