Wageningen University launches task force to fight food waste

A new organisation aimed at reducing food waste has kicked off in the Netherlands, but how will it succeed where a plethora of other initiatives have failed? Launched during the Netherlands' National Food Summit - an annual food industry conference, the 'Circular Economy in Food Taskforce' says it will contribute to the current pool of anti-waste initiatives by connecting the hitherto 'fragmented' efforts, and enacting real solutions immediately rather than prolonging research. Founded by Wageningen University in coalition with the Dutch Ministry for Economic Affairs and the Sustainable Food Alliance the Taskforce aims to act as a 'think-tank and a source of inspiration' for businesses along the supply chain to reduce waste.

