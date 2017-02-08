Van Dijk one of the Premier League's best - De Boer

When the centre-back played in the Netherlands, his passing was expected to prevent him reaching the top, according to the former Barcelona star Ronald de Boer is astonished with the progress that Virgil van Dijk has made to make him one of the Premier League's outstanding defenders. The former Ajax and Barcelona ace has been particularly impressed with the technical developments made by the Netherlands international since he played for Groningen in the Eredivisie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.