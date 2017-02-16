US Coast Guard Finalizes Report on Death of Coast Guard Recruit

The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it finalized its Major Incident Investigation Report into the July 2016 death of a Coast Guard recruit at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J. Seaman Recruit Aaron Redd died July 7, 2016, after collapsing at the training center during an initial fitness assessment run with his recruit company. In its summary findings, the MII board found that Redd's death was the result of a heat-related illness exacerbated by an underlying medical condition.

