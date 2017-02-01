UPDATE 1-U.N.'s court says it can rul...

UPDATE 1-U.N.'s court says it can rule on Somalia-Kenya boundary case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The United Nations' highest court ruled on Thursday it has the authority to adjudicate in a maritime boundary dispute between Kenya and Somalia over stretches of the Indian Ocean potentially rich in oil and gas. Somalia asked the International Court of Justice in The Hague to rule on the maritime boundaries between the two coastal nations in 2014 after negotiations over the 100,000 square kilometer stretch of sea floor broke down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC