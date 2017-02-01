UPDATE 1-U.N.'s court says it can rule on Somalia-Kenya boundary case
The United Nations' highest court ruled on Thursday it has the authority to adjudicate in a maritime boundary dispute between Kenya and Somalia over stretches of the Indian Ocean potentially rich in oil and gas. Somalia asked the International Court of Justice in The Hague to rule on the maritime boundaries between the two coastal nations in 2014 after negotiations over the 100,000 square kilometer stretch of sea floor broke down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC