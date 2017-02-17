Unlockable Feature for Simrad Halo Pu...

Unlockable Feature for Simrad Halo Pulse Compression Radar

Simrad Yachting announced today a new, unlockable add-on feature for Halo Pulse Compression Radar Systems VelocityTrack. Increasing boater awareness, VelocityTrack provides instant visual feedback on the motion of radar targets in relation to the boat, reducing the risk of a collision.

