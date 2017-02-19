U.S. deploys carrier to contentious South Chinaa
U.S. deploys carrier to contentious South China Sea U.S. sends aircraft carrier despite Beijing's warnings not to challenge its sovereignty in the resource-rich sea. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://usat.ly/2lvZPPc JAKARTA, Indonesia - The United States deployed aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson to patrol the increasingly contentious South China Sea on Saturday despite Beijing's warnings not to challenge its sovereignty in the resource-rich sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|20 hr
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC