Trump-wary Delhi taps EU

New Delhi, Feb. 17: India has invited the European Union's top diplomat Federica Mogherini, a hate figure for some in the country's strategic establishment till a year back, for talks signalling efforts by New Delhi and Brussels to together push back against isolationist movements sweeping across the West. Mogherini, a former Italian foreign minister, had criticised India at the European parliament in January 2015 for its detention of two Italian marines accused of murder, and was blamed by New Delhi for scuttling a planned visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Brussels that year.

