Total in Talks to Buy Iranian LNG Pro...

Total in Talks to Buy Iranian LNG Project

12 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves. The French oil major -- the first of its peers to strike deals in Iran after sanctions -- seeks entry into Iran LNG at a discount to the pre-sanctions price in exchange for reviving the stalled project, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Chicago, IL

