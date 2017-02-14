Top Dutch court upholds acquittal for 'Mein Kampf' seller

This file photo taken on December 7, 2015 shows a German edition of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" at the Berlin Central and Regional Library The highest court in The Netherlands on Tuesday upheld the acquittal of an antiques dealer prosecuted for selling old copies of Hitler's "Mein Kampf," which is banned in the country. Prosecutors in 2014 charged Amsterdam gallery owner Michiel van Eyck with inciting racial hatred and discrimination following a complaint from a Jewish group.

