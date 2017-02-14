TomTom Scoops Automotive Innovation A...

TomTom Scoops Automotive Innovation Award

On-Street Parking service was last night announced as the winner of an Automotive Innovation Award at the AIA awards ceremony in The Hague. TomTom On-Street Parking , which is designed for drivers on the hunt for that hard-to-find parking spot, is available as a service to TomTom's automotive and licensing customers, and complements the company's existing Off-Street Parking service.

