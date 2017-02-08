Toddler dies after falling in fire

Toddler dies after falling in fire

Residents of Delft were greeted by this gruesome scene where a toddler apparently burnt to death in a rubbish heap. It's believed the two-year-old boy was busy stoking a fire with two other young children when he fell into the flames.

