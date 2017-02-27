This Viral 99-Year-Old Woman Is Stoked She Got Herself Arrested to Finish Off Her Bucket List
Most people dream of avoiding trouble with the law over the course of their lives. But for a nearly 100-year-old woman in the Netherlands, -the list of things she wants to do before "kicking the bucket," as it were-included an unusual item.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan '17
|CCCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC