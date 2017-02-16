The UN's step for justice in Syria

5 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The United Nations has begun to collect evidence of war crimes in the Syrian conflict, a necessary step for eventual prosecution and the post-war healing of Syrian society. After six years of a brutal war in Syria, the United Nations took a concrete step this month to help heal Syrian society once the war ends.

