The Phone House, Dutch telecom retailer, files for bankruptcy

Relevant Holdings-owned Dutch telecom retailer The Phone House has filed for bankruptcy in the District Court in The Netherlands on Monday, February 13, 2017. The Phone House Netherlands BV has filed for bankruptcy on Monday, February 13, 2017 at the District Court in Central-Netherlands.

