The Phone House, Dutch telecom retailer, files for bankruptcy
Relevant Holdings-owned Dutch telecom retailer The Phone House has filed for bankruptcy in the District Court in The Netherlands on Monday, February 13, 2017. The Phone House Netherlands BV has filed for bankruptcy on Monday, February 13, 2017 at the District Court in Central-Netherlands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC