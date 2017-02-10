The Latest: Charity challenges UK ove...

The Latest: Charity challenges UK over child migrant program

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Latest on migrants and refugees entering Europe and member countries' response to the inflow : A charity is taking the British government to court over its decision to close a program bringing unaccompanied child migrants to the U.K. from Europe. The government has announced it will close the scheme after 350 children came to Britain - far fewer than the 3,000 originally expected under a law passed to help some of the tens of thousands of migrant children across Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan '17 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan '17 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,766,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC