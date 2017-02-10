The Latest: Charity challenges UK over child migrant program
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Latest on migrants and refugees entering Europe and member countries' response to the inflow : A charity is taking the British government to court over its decision to close a program bringing unaccompanied child migrants to the U.K. from Europe. The government has announced it will close the scheme after 350 children came to Britain - far fewer than the 3,000 originally expected under a law passed to help some of the tens of thousands of migrant children across Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan '17
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan '17
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC