The Latest: Charity challenges UK over child migrant program

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Latest on migrants and refugees entering Europe and member countries' response to the inflow : A charity is taking the British government to court over its decision to close a program bringing unaccompanied child migrants to the U.K. from Europe. The government has announced it will close the scheme after 350 children came to Britain - far fewer than the 3,000 originally expected under a law passed to help some of the tens of thousands of migrant children across Europe.

