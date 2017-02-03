The Hague's City Hall Gets a Mondrian Makeover for De Stijl's Centennial

The exterior of The Hague's City Hall building transformed into "the largest Mondrian painting in the world" The Dutch are marking the centennial of their most famous modern art movement, De Stijl, a term coined by Piet Mondrian in 1917. In honor of this major anniversary, The Hague unveiled today a transformative makeover of its city hall building into what Dutch officials claim is "the largest Mondrian painting in the world."

