The Hague has been colorfully converted into the 'World's Largest Mondrian'
Richard Meier 's architecture is widely recognized for its bold geometric shapes and stark white exteriors . However, a new initiative in Holland has just added a world of color to the Meier-designed City Hall of the Hague, converting it into the "world's largest Modrian painting".
