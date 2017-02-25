Tenterden councillor calls for illumi...

Tenterden councillor calls for illuminated pavements in Kent

Kent Online

Pavements should be illuminated with strips of light so "smartphone zombies" can cross the road more safely, says a town councillor. The scheme, being trialled at a crossing close to three schools in the Netherlands town of Bodegraven, sparked an enthusiastic reaction from Tenterden councillor Sue Ferguson, who tweeted Kent County Council suggesting it could be introduced in Kent.

Chicago, IL

