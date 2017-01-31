Technical fault causes delays at Amsterdam Schiphol
A technical problem at the national air traffic control in the Netherlands is causing delays and flight diversions at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, an official said on Wednesday. "We are not sure yet what the cause is or how long it will take to fix it," said spokesman Paul Weber.
