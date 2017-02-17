Teacher of Human Sciences (approx 0.5-1.0 FTE)NetherlandsDue to the...
Fully qualified teacher status to teach Human Science, Geography and/or History in English at Secondary school level up to the Baccalaureate An appointment based on the Dutch teachers collective work agreement for secondary education on the relevant pay scales. An attractive relocation package with HR assistance to help with your relocation to The Hague . A permanent contract subject to the recognition of your teaching qualifications by the Dutch authorities and the successful completion of a one year probationary period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Educational Supplement.
