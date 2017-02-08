Syria accused of mass hangings in infamous jail
Amnesty International accused Tuesday Syria's government of hanging up to 13,000 people at a notorious prison over five years in a "policy of extermination," two weeks before planned peace talks. The damning report, titled "Human Slaughterhouse: Mass hanging and extermination at Saydnaya prison" near Damascus, goes into excruciating detail about the gruesome ritual of mass hangings between 2011 and 2015.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan '17
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan '17
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
