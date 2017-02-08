Syria accused of mass hangings in inf...

Syria accused of mass hangings in infamous jail

Amnesty International accused Tuesday Syria's government of hanging up to 13,000 people at a notorious prison over five years in a "policy of extermination," two weeks before planned peace talks. The damning report, titled "Human Slaughterhouse: Mass hanging and extermination at Saydnaya prison" near Damascus, goes into excruciating detail about the gruesome ritual of mass hangings between 2011 and 2015.

