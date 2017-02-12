Superspeed travel pod start-up gets a...

Superspeed travel pod start-up gets a 600,000 investment

19 hrs ago

Train operator NS and a southern investment fund have pledged a 600,000 for an award-winning Delft University of Technology project to develop a futuristic transport pod, reports NU.nl. The capsule, created by engineering students, won the top prize in a competition organised by American space travel company Space X in January.

