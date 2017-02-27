Shaftesbury Arts Centre date for Mart...

Shaftesbury Arts Centre date for Martin Bell OBE

Martin Bell OBE, former BBC journalist, independent politician and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is coming to Shaftesbury on Saturday 11th March to share some of his experiences with an illustrated talk, followed by a question and answer session. Martin joined the BBC in Norwich in 1962, became a general reporter with BBC News in London in 1964, was Chief Washington Correspondent 1978-1989 and had war zone assignments including Vietnam, Nigeria, Angola, the Arab-Israeli wars of 1967 and 1973, El Salvador, Nicaragua, the Gulf , Croatia and Bosnia.

