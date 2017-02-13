Scorpio Tankers Reports 4Q Loss
Scorpio Tankers has reported a fourth-quarter loss of $29.7 million or a loss of 18 cents per share. For the year, the company reported a loss of $24.9 million, or 15 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|15 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|15 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC