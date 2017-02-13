Scorpio Tankers Reports 4Q Loss

Scorpio Tankers Reports 4Q Loss

Scorpio Tankers has reported a fourth-quarter loss of $29.7 million or a loss of 18 cents per share. For the year, the company reported a loss of $24.9 million, or 15 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period.

