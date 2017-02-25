SBV guard shot dead

A 39-year-old cash-in-transit security guard was shot dead in what is suspected to have been a botched hijacking in Delft. Andile Mabophe from Leiden, who is believed to have been working for SBV, was apparently parked outside a house about 7pm on Thursday when he was attacked by two armed men.

