SBV guard shot dead
A 39-year-old cash-in-transit security guard was shot dead in what is suspected to have been a botched hijacking in Delft. Andile Mabophe from Leiden, who is believed to have been working for SBV, was apparently parked outside a house about 7pm on Thursday when he was attacked by two armed men.
