San Juan: Tensions will continue in t...

San Juan: Tensions will continue in the pacific rim

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

WAR rhetoric between the U.S. and China is finally starting to cool down. The title of an article by James Holbrooks posted at True Activist but is it really cooling down? Holbrooks based the said situation when Secretary of Defense James Mattis suggested the hotly disputed issue of the South China Sea should be handled diplomatically rather than through warfare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Mon Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Mon Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,883,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC