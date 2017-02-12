Safe Bulkers Reports 4Q Loss

Safe Bulkers Reports 4Q Loss

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Greece-based Safe Bulkers has reported a loss of $4.6 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, it has a loss of 9 cents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... Thu ChinChin 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
News Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum... Feb 19 fru fru 2
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan '17 CCCC 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC