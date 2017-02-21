S.African court rules against govt plan to pull out of ICC6 min ago

S.African court rules against govt pl...

S.African court rules against govt plan to pull out of ICC

A South African court today ruled the government's plan to withdraw from the International Criminal Court was "unconstitutional and invalid", providing a boost to the embattled Hague-based institution. The ICC has been rocked by threats of withdrawal in recent months, with complaints focusing on its alleged bias against Africa.

Chicago, IL

