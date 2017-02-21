S.African court rules against govt plan to pull out of ICC6 min ago
A South African court today ruled the government's plan to withdraw from the International Criminal Court was "unconstitutional and invalid", providing a boost to the embattled Hague-based institution. The ICC has been rocked by threats of withdrawal in recent months, with complaints focusing on its alleged bias against Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|20 hr
|lavon affair
|2
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan '17
|George
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC