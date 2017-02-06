Reezal: We'll reclaim island without offending S'pore
KEPALA BATAS: Malaysia will defend its maritime borders and sovereignty if newly discovered historical facts prove that Pulau Batu Puteh belongs to Malaysia, says Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican. While the Government continued to foster good ties with Singapore, the Deputy Foreign Minister said Malaysia would explore the possibilities of gaining sovereignty over the island.
