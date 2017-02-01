Quietly, AU Encourages Withdrawal Fro...

Quietly, AU Encourages Withdrawal From International Criminal Court

The African Union is moving forward on what it calls a "withdrawal strategy" from the International Criminal Court, a move that could alter peace, security and justice on the continent. Dozens of heads of state -- some of whom have been accused of war crimes or are wanted by the International Criminal Court -- quietly approved the strategy on Tuesday, the last day of the AU summit in Addis Ababa.

Chicago, IL

