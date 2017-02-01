Quietly, AU Encourages Withdrawal From International Criminal Court
The African Union is moving forward on what it calls a "withdrawal strategy" from the International Criminal Court, a move that could alter peace, security and justice on the continent. Dozens of heads of state -- some of whom have been accused of war crimes or are wanted by the International Criminal Court -- quietly approved the strategy on Tuesday, the last day of the AU summit in Addis Ababa.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
