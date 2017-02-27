Police 'arrest' senior who sought buc...

Police 'arrest' senior who sought bucket list arrest

6 hrs ago

A 99-year-old woman named "Annie" crossed getting arrested off her bucket list in the Netherlands as part of a 'present' from her niece. The woman, identified only as "Annie," explained to her niece that getting booked and jailed was something she always wanted, Huffington Post reports .

