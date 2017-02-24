Plane skids on Dutch runway after landing gear collapses in raging winds

THE HAGUE: A passenger plane skidded along a runway at Amsterdam's busy airport on Thursday as its landing gear collapsed on hitting the ground during heavy winds, but no passengers were injured, officials told AFP. Video images of the Flybe plane carrying 59 passengers and crew from Edinburgh showed the plane struggling to stay on course as it came in to land at Schiphol airport, with The Netherlands buffeted by a strong winter storm.

