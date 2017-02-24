Plane skids on Dutch runway after landing gear collapses in raging winds
THE HAGUE: A passenger plane skidded along a runway at Amsterdam's busy airport on Thursday as its landing gear collapsed on hitting the ground during heavy winds, but no passengers were injured, officials told AFP. Video images of the Flybe plane carrying 59 passengers and crew from Edinburgh showed the plane struggling to stay on course as it came in to land at Schiphol airport, with The Netherlands buffeted by a strong winter storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|9 hr
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Wed
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC