Plane skids on Dutch runway after lan...

Plane skids on Dutch runway after landing gear collapses in raging winds

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Star Online

THE HAGUE: A passenger plane skidded along a runway at Amsterdam's busy airport on Thursday as its landing gear collapsed on hitting the ground during heavy winds, but no passengers were injured, officials told AFP. Video images of the Flybe plane carrying 59 passengers and crew from Edinburgh showed the plane struggling to stay on course as it came in to land at Schiphol airport, with The Netherlands buffeted by a strong winter storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... 9 hr ChinChin 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Wed israel is Sodom 3
News Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum... Feb 19 fru fru 2
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,098,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC