Pilot arrested on toilet jailed for c...

Pilot arrested on toilet jailed for cocaine smuggle plot

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

A Dutch pilot arrested in a hotel toilet with his trousers down has been jailed along with his accomplice for smuggling A 2.4m of cocaine into the UK. John Buwalda and Jan Polak were found guilty of plotting to smuggle the Class A drugs using a light aircraft following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,536,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC