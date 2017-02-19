on Your Feet! Announces First National Tour Opening in Miami

Producers James L. Nederlander , Estefan Enterprises, Inc and Bernie Yuman have just announced a 31-city First National Tour this fall of the hit Broadway musical On Your Feet ! - based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan . The tour will celebrate its Grand Opening in the Estefans' home city of Miami, Florida.

