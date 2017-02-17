Norwegian Orders Four Ships from Fincantieri
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. said it has reached an agreement with Fincantieri S.p.A. to construct the next generation of ships for its Norwegian Cruise Line brand, ordering four 140,000 gross ton ships for delivery in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, with an option for two additional ships to be delivered in 2026 and 2027. The four ships, priced at approximately 800 million per unit, will each accommodate approximately 3,300 guests.
Read more at Marine News.
