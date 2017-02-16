New Literature Details Stronghold Coatings

Stronghold Coatings unveils a new full-color brochure that details their polymer and thermal spray solutions to repair, rebuild and improve the performance of mission critical components. This new 6-page brochure introduces Dichtol capillary sealers, MM 1018 on-site repair technology, PlasticMetal polymer-bound metal repair materials, and the RepaCoat family of repair products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.